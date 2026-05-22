Three big ideas this week from the disorienting frontiers of technology. Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic, joins Rufus and Caleb to explain why machines are conquering cognition long before they tackle the physical world, and what that gap tells us about where AI is headed. Megan Garber, also of The Atlantic, makes the case that the internet has transformed who we are, and that we still have time to decide what kind of world it creates. And Melissa Reeve lays out why bolting AI onto old systems isn’t transformation — and what rewiring an organization to be truly AI-native actually looks like.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

When will AI empty your dishwasher?

Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic and host of “The Most Interesting Thing in AI,” joins Rufus and Caleb to explain why the machines may master our minds long before they master our muscles — and what that gap tells us about where AI is headed. Along the way: why human podcasters still beat AI ones, how Nick learned to stop worrying and love open source, and where he’d point an infinite AI budget. Check out our conversation with Nicholas on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, or YouTube.

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Book Bite of the Week

How is the internet changing us?

The internet is transforming human identity, relationships, and society in profound ways, and we still have the power to decide what kind of world it creates. Megan Garber is a staff writer at The Atlantic who writes about culture. She previously worked as a reporter for the Nieman Journalism Lab, as well as a critic for the Columbia Journalism Review. Check out five key insights from her new book, Screen People: How We Entertained Ourselves into a State of Emergency, on the Next Big Idea app.

This week’s Book of the Day sponsor is How to Not Know by Simone Stolzoff, author of The Good Enough Job. We live in a moment that demands certainty — from our careers, our politics, our personal lives. But Stolzoff argues that the most valuable skill in an uncertain world isn’t predicting the future, it’s learning to sit with not knowing. Through gripping stories and deep research, this is an essential guide to finding clarity in ambiguity. Praised by Daniel Pink, Cal Newport, and Charles Duhigg.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Daily Podcast

Is your business ready for AI?

Most companies are bolting AI onto old systems and calling it transformation—but Melissa M. Reeve argues that truly AI-native organizations require a fundamental rewiring from the inside out. Pick up a copy of her book on Amazon or listen to her big ideas on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

This edition of Book of the Day is sponsored by Quince. Refresh your spring wardrobe and get free shipping and 365-day returns at quince/com/nbi

🎉 Happy Publication Week! 🎉

The following Next Big Idea Club Must-Read authors got to celebrate the publication of their books today--congratulations to them all! 📖 Join us in reading and discussing these exciting new releases:

Nicholas Epley, A Little More Social: How Small Choices Create Unexpected Happiness, Health, and Connection

Donna Jackson Nakazawa, Mind Drama: The Science of Rumination and How to Outwit Your Inner Defeatist

Bruce Feiler, A Time to Gather: How Ritual Created the World--and How It Can Save Us

Saira Hameed, Signals: The Hidden Power and Secret Language of Hormones

Stefanie O’Connell, The Ambition Penalty: How Corporate Culture Tells Women to Step Up―and Then Pushes Them Down

Jonathan Alpert, Therapy Nation: How America Got Hooked on Therapy and Why It’s Left Us More Anxious and Divided

Emily Durham, Clock In: No-BS Advice for Getting Ahead in Your Career (Without Losing Your Mind)