It’d be nice to think you could coast through some of your years, just getting by on momentum. Sadly, life isn’t like that for most of us—we’ve got to show up every day and put a little effort into this glorious mess we call a life. Still, some periods are more dramatic than others, and if you had to point to two moments on the timeline that are especially intense, I’d argue that adolescence and senescence are at the top. Coming-of-age and reaching old age are undeniably consequential stops on life’s journey, and if you could use some help getting through either of them, we’re here for you.

Book Bite of the Week

Why is adolescence so… dramatic?

If you’ve ever been a teenager, you probably already know: this transitional life stage can feel like an emotional rollercoaster—equal parts drama, defiance, and slammed doors. But what if all that chaos actually had a purpose? That’s the argument made by Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Matt Richtel, who says adolescence isn’t a bug in the system—it’s a brilliant, necessary phase of human development. In his new book How We Grow Up, he explains how teenage brains are wired to question, rebel, and innovate—and how that friction might just be the thing that helps our species survive. You can pick up a copy on Amazon or listen to Matt’s summary in the Next Big Idea app.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

The revolutionary new science of longevity

Here’s part 2 of Rufus’s conversation with cardiologist

, all about his

bestseller

. In this episode, Eric explains how to get a good night's sleep, why one day everyone may take GLP-1s, and how AI is poised to transform medicine. Listen now on

or

.

This week, Book of the Day is brought to you by Wealthy and Well-Known . Turn your reputation into revenue by mastering the art of personal branding, standing out in a crowded market, and creating lasting influence. As a Book of the Day reader you are invited to download a free copy of the audiobook today.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Daily Podcast

Why enjoying your job is a radical act.

New York Times

argues that fun isn’t frivolous. It’s the secret to better teams, better lives, and better business. Listen now on

or

.

This Week on Author Insider

Why is writing such a grind for some of us, while others are able to approach it with playful curiosity? We just hosted an exclusive interview with author and designer Ingrid Fetell Lee, who shared her secrets to writing with joy. If you put pen to paper for a living—or aspire to—join our growing community at Author Insider.

Happy Pub Week!

Switch on that reading lamp because some great new books went on sale this week. I’m talking about The Wealth Ladder by

,

by

,

by

, and

by

. If you can’t read all of them, pick one and let us know what you think of it.

The Almightier

Leave a comment