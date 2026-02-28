I’m excited to introduce a new batch of standout nonfiction—the most compelling and thought-provoking titles scheduled for release in March 2026. We’ll be hosting an exclusive chat with these authors on Monday, March 2nd. To join us for that chat, a private Q&A with author Michael Pollan, and other members-only events, become a member at NextBigIdeaClub.com.

So, without further ado, here are the March 2026 must-reads…

World Cup Fever: A Soccer Journey in Nine Tournaments

By Simon Kuper

Publication Date: March 3, 2026

The story of how soccer has transformed the world—as seen through nine World Cups—by one of our most talented writers on the sport. View on Amazon

Clearing the Air: A Hopeful Guide to Solving Climate Change in 50 Questions and Answers

By Hannah Ritchie

Publication Date: March 3, 2026

Clear, simple answers to the most common and vexing questions about climate change that we can take action on right now. View on Amazon

Churn: The Tension That Divides Us and How to Overcome It

By Claude Steele

Publication Date: March 3, 2026

Churn captures the most commonplace tensions of life in a multifaceted democracy and how to minimize their corrosive effects in everyday life. View on Amazon

Hard Feelings: Finding the Wisdom in Our Darkest Emotions

By Daniel Smith

Publication Date: March 3, 2026

A psychotherapist’s deeply personal exploration of our most difficult emotions, arguing that they are not obstacles to overcome but essential messengers that can lead us toward wisdom and wholeness. View on Amazon

The Coming Storm: Power, Conflict, and Warnings from History

By Odd Arne Westad

Publication Date: March 3, 2026

From a renowned Yale historian comes a chilling look at the looming threat of the next Great Power war and the urgent interventions necessary to avoid it in the twenty-first century. View on Amazon

The Invincible Brain: The Clinically Proven Plan to Age-Proof Your Brain and Stay Sharp for Life

By Majid Fotuhi

Publication Date: March 3, 2026

A leading neuroscientist at Johns Hopkins University unveils a groundbreaking glimpse into the remarkable, resilient brain, and offers a science-backed plan to unlock its true potential. View on Amazon

The Story of Stories: The Million-Year History of a Uniquely Human Art

By Kevin Ashton

Publication Date: March 3, 2026

An irresistible and enchanting journey through human history—from mankind’s earliest fires to the latest smart phones—that tells the surprising and untold story of storytelling. View on Amazon

Dopamine Kids: A Science-Based Plan to Rewire Your Child’s Brain and Take Back Your Family in the Age of Screens and Ultraprocessed Foods

By Michaeleen Doucleff

Publication Date: March 3, 2026

A revolutionary five-step guide—packed with practical, science-backed strategies—that shows you how to raise confident, happy children, while breaking the cycle of overdependence on screens and ultraprocessed foods. View on Amazon

Beyond Belief: The Science-Backed Way to Stop Limiting Yourself and Achieve Breakthrough Results

By Nir Eyal

Publication Date: March 10, 2026

Bestselling author Nir Eyal reveals how the hidden assumptions you carry shape what you see, how you feel, and what you do—and how to replace them with beliefs that unlock your true potential. View on Amazon

The Secret Language of Work: Hyper-Helpful Scripts for Every Situation

By Erin McGoff

Publication Date: March 10, 2026

From the creator of AdviceWithErin, the definitive book on how to use the right words at work—so you can build the career you deserve. View on Amazon

Poisonous People: How to Resist Them and Improve Your Life

By Leanne ten Brinke

Publication Date: March 10, 2026

A psychopathy expert draws on the latest science to help you identify and manage dark personalities—from the difficult to the deadly—and dramatically reduce their impact on our relationships, workplaces, and society at large. View on Amazon

Everything You Want Is on the Other Side of Hard: A Memoir

By Ken Rideout

Publication Date: March 10, 2026

From the fastest marathoner in the world over fifty—and maybe the planet’s most determined underdog—an inspiring tale of resilience, redemption, and personal transformation. View on Amazon

Apple: The First 50 Years

By David Pogue

Publication Date: March 10, 2026

In time for Apple’s 50th anniversary, CBS Sunday Morning correspondent David Pogue tells the iconic company’s entire life story. View on Amazon

Protein: The Making of a Nutritional Superstar

By Samantha King & Gavin Weedon

Publication Date: March 10, 2026

An argument that protein’s rise to nutritional superstardom has less to do with human dietary needs and more to do with how its indeterminate, adhesive qualities are marshalled towards commerce, scientific, and social imperatives. View on Amazon

Good Writing: 36 Ways to Improve Your Sentences

By Neal Allen & Anne Lamott

Publication Date: March 17, 2026

Two writers show you how to turn a worthy sentence into a memorable one. These essential rules for persuasive language work on any type of writing, and anyone can learn them quickly. View on Amazon

In Search of Now: The Science of the Present Moment

By Jo Marchant

Publication Date: March 17, 2026

A mind–bending but brilliantly accessible exploration of the shifting science behind the reality of time. View on Amazon

Hotwired: How the Hidden Power of Heat Makes Us Stronger

By Bill Gifford

Publication Date: March 17, 2026

A radical exploration of the science of heat adaptation and sweat therapy to tap into the evolutionary superpowers that we’ve forgotten we possess. View on Amazon

Being Reasonable: The Case for a Misunderstood Virtue

By Krista Lawlor

Publication Date: March 17, 2026

A leading philosopher explores what it means to be reasonable―and why it matters for the well-being of our society. View on Amazon

Jolted: Why We Quit, When to Stay, and Why It Matters

By Anthony Klotz

Publication Date: March 17, 2026

The new science of why we quit, whether we should, and how to make the right choices for our work and lives, by the organizational psychologist who predicted the Great Resignation. View on Amazon

Tell Me Where It Hurts: The New Science of Pain and How to Heal

By Rachel Zoffness

Publication Date: March 24, 2026

In this provocative, paradigm-shifting book, pain psychologist Dr. Rachel Zoffness radically reframes the way we understand pain. View on Amazon

Who Needs Friends: An Unscientific Examination of Male Friendship Across America

By Andrew McCarthy

Publication Date: March 24, 2026

A moving exploration of male friendship and loneliness, from author, filmmaker, and actor Andrew McCarthy as he crisscrosses the country to reconnect with his friends. View on Amazon

The Algorithm: The Hypergrowth Formula That Transformed Tesla, Lululemon, General Motors, and SpaceX

By Jonathan McNeill

Publication Date: March 24, 2026

From a former President of Tesla comes The Algorithm—the first book written by any of Elon Musk’s direct reports—a transformative guide for leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators. View on Amazon

Born to Flourish: How New Science and Ancient Wisdom Reveal a Simple Path to Thriving

By Dr. Richard Davidson & Dr. Cortland Dahl

Publication Date: March 24, 2026

How can we live happy, fulfilling lives in the face of today’s challenges? This accessible program grounded in neuroscience answers the question with simple practices we can easily fold into our daily lives for profound results. View on Amazon

How to Disagree Better

By Julia Minson

Publication Date: March 24, 2026

In this revolutionary book, pioneering Harvard Kennedy School professor and behavioral scientist Julia Minson reveals the counterintuitive secret to a life of less drama and more impact. View on Amazon

Cheers to Monday: The Surprisingly Simple Method to Lead and Live with Less Stress and More Joy

By Amy Leneker

Publication Date: March 30, 2026

A former C-suite executive reveals a liberating truth: stress isn’t the price of success – it’s the thief that steals it. View on Amazon

The Elusive Body: Patients, Doctors, and the Diagnosis Crisis

By Alexandra Sifferlin

Publication Date: March 31, 2026

A compelling investigation into the diagnosis crisis in the American healthcare system, from the patients living with undiagnosed illnesses, to the doctors searching for answers, and what their quests reveal about our flawed medical system. View on Amazon

Recession: The Real Reasons Economies Shrink and What to Do About It

By Tyler Goodspeed

Publication Date: March 31, 2026

From a top economist, the real explanation for why recessions start, how long they last, and how to avoid them in the first place. View on Amazon

The Meaning of Your Life: Finding Purpose in an Age of Emptiness

By Arthur C. Brooks

Publication Date: March 31, 2026

An account of how the modern world sets us up to fail at finding meaning—and a plan for finding what you seek. View on Amazon

How to Be Okay When Nothing Is Okay: Tips and Tricks That Kept Me Alive, Happy, and Creative in Spite of Myself

By Jenny Lawson (thebloggess)

Publication Date: March 31, 2026

Jenny Lawson, aka the Bloggess, shares humorous, heartfelt, and genuine tools and tricks that she relies on to keep her going even when her brain isn’t working properly due to depression, anxiety, and ADHD. View on Amazon

Making Art and Making a Living: Adventures in Funding a Creative Life

By Mason Currey

Publication Date: March 31, 2026

Mason Currey weaves together delightful, illuminating stories and reflections about how famous artists, writers, musicians, and filmmakers throughout history have managed to successfully (or not) support a creative life. View on Amazon

How a Little Becomes a Lot: The Art of Small Changes for a More Meaningful Life

By Eric Zimmer

Publication Date: March 31, 2026

Weaving together behavioral science with timeless wisdom, Eric Zimmer reveals how to stop fighting yourself and start moving forward. View on Amazon

Once Upon a Stranger: The Science of How “Small” Talk Can Add Up to a Big Life

By Gillian Sandstrom

Publication Date: March 31, 2026

Preeminent researcher and professor of the psychology of kindness Dr. Gillian Sandstrom reveals how making connections with strangers leads to positive shifts in our everyday lives. View on Amazon

Open to Work: How to Get Ahead in the Age of AI

By Ryan Roslansky & Aneesh Raman

Publication Date: March 31, 2026

Work is changing for everyone, everywhere. Standing still isn’t an option. Ryan Roslansky and Aneesh Raman, CEO and Chief Economic Opportunity Officer at LinkedIn, show how to take control of this moment with clarity and confidence. View on Amazon

The Wage Standard: What’s Wrong in the Labor Market and How to Fix It

By Arindrajit Dube

Publication Date: March 31, 2026

The go-to guy on minimum wage tackles one of the thorniest social issues of our times—income inequality—from a new vantage point with field-leading economics. View on Amazon