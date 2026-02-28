Your March Must-Read List
34 great nonfiction titles to start the new month.
I’m excited to introduce a new batch of standout nonfiction—the most compelling and thought-provoking titles scheduled for release in March 2026. We’ll be hosting an exclusive chat with these authors on Monday, March 2nd. To join us for that chat, a private Q&A with author Michael Pollan, and other members-only events, become a member at NextBigIdeaClub.com.
So, without further ado, here are the March 2026 must-reads…
World Cup Fever: A Soccer Journey in Nine Tournaments
By Simon Kuper
Publication Date: March 3, 2026
The story of how soccer has transformed the world—as seen through nine World Cups—by one of our most talented writers on the sport. View on Amazon
Clearing the Air: A Hopeful Guide to Solving Climate Change in 50 Questions and Answers
By Hannah Ritchie
Publication Date: March 3, 2026
Clear, simple answers to the most common and vexing questions about climate change that we can take action on right now. View on Amazon
Churn: The Tension That Divides Us and How to Overcome It
By Claude Steele
Publication Date: March 3, 2026
Churn captures the most commonplace tensions of life in a multifaceted democracy and how to minimize their corrosive effects in everyday life. View on Amazon
Hard Feelings: Finding the Wisdom in Our Darkest Emotions
By Daniel Smith
Publication Date: March 3, 2026
A psychotherapist’s deeply personal exploration of our most difficult emotions, arguing that they are not obstacles to overcome but essential messengers that can lead us toward wisdom and wholeness. View on Amazon
The Coming Storm: Power, Conflict, and Warnings from History
By Odd Arne Westad
Publication Date: March 3, 2026
From a renowned Yale historian comes a chilling look at the looming threat of the next Great Power war and the urgent interventions necessary to avoid it in the twenty-first century. View on Amazon
The Invincible Brain: The Clinically Proven Plan to Age-Proof Your Brain and Stay Sharp for Life
By Majid Fotuhi
Publication Date: March 3, 2026
A leading neuroscientist at Johns Hopkins University unveils a groundbreaking glimpse into the remarkable, resilient brain, and offers a science-backed plan to unlock its true potential. View on Amazon
The Story of Stories: The Million-Year History of a Uniquely Human Art
By Kevin Ashton
Publication Date: March 3, 2026
An irresistible and enchanting journey through human history—from mankind’s earliest fires to the latest smart phones—that tells the surprising and untold story of storytelling. View on Amazon
Dopamine Kids: A Science-Based Plan to Rewire Your Child’s Brain and Take Back Your Family in the Age of Screens and Ultraprocessed Foods
By Michaeleen Doucleff
Publication Date: March 3, 2026
A revolutionary five-step guide—packed with practical, science-backed strategies—that shows you how to raise confident, happy children, while breaking the cycle of overdependence on screens and ultraprocessed foods. View on Amazon
Beyond Belief: The Science-Backed Way to Stop Limiting Yourself and Achieve Breakthrough Results
By Nir Eyal
Publication Date: March 10, 2026
Bestselling author Nir Eyal reveals how the hidden assumptions you carry shape what you see, how you feel, and what you do—and how to replace them with beliefs that unlock your true potential. View on Amazon
The Secret Language of Work: Hyper-Helpful Scripts for Every Situation
By Erin McGoff
Publication Date: March 10, 2026
From the creator of AdviceWithErin, the definitive book on how to use the right words at work—so you can build the career you deserve. View on Amazon
Poisonous People: How to Resist Them and Improve Your Life
By Leanne ten Brinke
Publication Date: March 10, 2026
A psychopathy expert draws on the latest science to help you identify and manage dark personalities—from the difficult to the deadly—and dramatically reduce their impact on our relationships, workplaces, and society at large. View on Amazon
Everything You Want Is on the Other Side of Hard: A Memoir
By Ken Rideout
Publication Date: March 10, 2026
From the fastest marathoner in the world over fifty—and maybe the planet’s most determined underdog—an inspiring tale of resilience, redemption, and personal transformation. View on Amazon
Apple: The First 50 Years
By David Pogue
Publication Date: March 10, 2026
In time for Apple’s 50th anniversary, CBS Sunday Morning correspondent David Pogue tells the iconic company’s entire life story. View on Amazon
Protein: The Making of a Nutritional Superstar
By Samantha King & Gavin Weedon
Publication Date: March 10, 2026
An argument that protein’s rise to nutritional superstardom has less to do with human dietary needs and more to do with how its indeterminate, adhesive qualities are marshalled towards commerce, scientific, and social imperatives. View on Amazon
Good Writing: 36 Ways to Improve Your Sentences
By Neal Allen & Anne Lamott
Publication Date: March 17, 2026
Two writers show you how to turn a worthy sentence into a memorable one. These essential rules for persuasive language work on any type of writing, and anyone can learn them quickly. View on Amazon
In Search of Now: The Science of the Present Moment
By Jo Marchant
Publication Date: March 17, 2026
A mind–bending but brilliantly accessible exploration of the shifting science behind the reality of time. View on Amazon
Hotwired: How the Hidden Power of Heat Makes Us Stronger
By Bill Gifford
Publication Date: March 17, 2026
A radical exploration of the science of heat adaptation and sweat therapy to tap into the evolutionary superpowers that we’ve forgotten we possess. View on Amazon
Being Reasonable: The Case for a Misunderstood Virtue
By Krista Lawlor
Publication Date: March 17, 2026
A leading philosopher explores what it means to be reasonable―and why it matters for the well-being of our society. View on Amazon
Jolted: Why We Quit, When to Stay, and Why It Matters
By Anthony Klotz
Publication Date: March 17, 2026
The new science of why we quit, whether we should, and how to make the right choices for our work and lives, by the organizational psychologist who predicted the Great Resignation. View on Amazon
Tell Me Where It Hurts: The New Science of Pain and How to Heal
By Rachel Zoffness
Publication Date: March 24, 2026
In this provocative, paradigm-shifting book, pain psychologist Dr. Rachel Zoffness radically reframes the way we understand pain. View on Amazon
Who Needs Friends: An Unscientific Examination of Male Friendship Across America
By Andrew McCarthy
Publication Date: March 24, 2026
A moving exploration of male friendship and loneliness, from author, filmmaker, and actor Andrew McCarthy as he crisscrosses the country to reconnect with his friends. View on Amazon
The Algorithm: The Hypergrowth Formula That Transformed Tesla, Lululemon, General Motors, and SpaceX
By Jonathan McNeill
Publication Date: March 24, 2026
From a former President of Tesla comes The Algorithm—the first book written by any of Elon Musk’s direct reports—a transformative guide for leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators. View on Amazon
Born to Flourish: How New Science and Ancient Wisdom Reveal a Simple Path to Thriving
By Dr. Richard Davidson & Dr. Cortland Dahl
Publication Date: March 24, 2026
How can we live happy, fulfilling lives in the face of today’s challenges? This accessible program grounded in neuroscience answers the question with simple practices we can easily fold into our daily lives for profound results. View on Amazon
How to Disagree Better
By Julia Minson
Publication Date: March 24, 2026
In this revolutionary book, pioneering Harvard Kennedy School professor and behavioral scientist Julia Minson reveals the counterintuitive secret to a life of less drama and more impact. View on Amazon
Cheers to Monday: The Surprisingly Simple Method to Lead and Live with Less Stress and More Joy
By Amy Leneker
Publication Date: March 30, 2026
A former C-suite executive reveals a liberating truth: stress isn’t the price of success – it’s the thief that steals it. View on Amazon
The Elusive Body: Patients, Doctors, and the Diagnosis Crisis
By Alexandra Sifferlin
Publication Date: March 31, 2026
A compelling investigation into the diagnosis crisis in the American healthcare system, from the patients living with undiagnosed illnesses, to the doctors searching for answers, and what their quests reveal about our flawed medical system. View on Amazon
Recession: The Real Reasons Economies Shrink and What to Do About It
By Tyler Goodspeed
Publication Date: March 31, 2026
From a top economist, the real explanation for why recessions start, how long they last, and how to avoid them in the first place. View on Amazon
The Meaning of Your Life: Finding Purpose in an Age of Emptiness
By Arthur C. Brooks
Publication Date: March 31, 2026
An account of how the modern world sets us up to fail at finding meaning—and a plan for finding what you seek. View on Amazon
How to Be Okay When Nothing Is Okay: Tips and Tricks That Kept Me Alive, Happy, and Creative in Spite of Myself
By Jenny Lawson (thebloggess)
Publication Date: March 31, 2026
Jenny Lawson, aka the Bloggess, shares humorous, heartfelt, and genuine tools and tricks that she relies on to keep her going even when her brain isn’t working properly due to depression, anxiety, and ADHD. View on Amazon
Making Art and Making a Living: Adventures in Funding a Creative Life
By Mason Currey
Publication Date: March 31, 2026
Mason Currey weaves together delightful, illuminating stories and reflections about how famous artists, writers, musicians, and filmmakers throughout history have managed to successfully (or not) support a creative life. View on Amazon
How a Little Becomes a Lot: The Art of Small Changes for a More Meaningful Life
By Eric Zimmer
Publication Date: March 31, 2026
Weaving together behavioral science with timeless wisdom, Eric Zimmer reveals how to stop fighting yourself and start moving forward. View on Amazon
Once Upon a Stranger: The Science of How “Small” Talk Can Add Up to a Big Life
By Gillian Sandstrom
Publication Date: March 31, 2026
Preeminent researcher and professor of the psychology of kindness Dr. Gillian Sandstrom reveals how making connections with strangers leads to positive shifts in our everyday lives. View on Amazon
Open to Work: How to Get Ahead in the Age of AI
By Ryan Roslansky & Aneesh Raman
Publication Date: March 31, 2026
Work is changing for everyone, everywhere. Standing still isn’t an option. Ryan Roslansky and Aneesh Raman, CEO and Chief Economic Opportunity Officer at LinkedIn, show how to take control of this moment with clarity and confidence. View on Amazon
The Wage Standard: What’s Wrong in the Labor Market and How to Fix It
By Arindrajit Dube
Publication Date: March 31, 2026
The go-to guy on minimum wage tackles one of the thorniest social issues of our times—income inequality—from a new vantage point with field-leading economics. View on Amazon