5 Books That Turn Teams From Good to Great
Talent matters—but trust, mindset, and collaboration matter more. These authors show how to turn any group into an engine of excellence.
Building a standout team isn’t just about bringing in the best talent—strategy, mindset, and collaboration need deliberate guidance. These five books give leaders essential lessons for turning ordinary groups into engines of excellence.
The Greatest Sentence Ever Written
By Walter Isaacson
When writing the Declaration of Independence, the Founding Fathers demonstrated that innovation is a collaborative endeavor. They demonstrated the full potential of diverse talents working together and iterating toward excellence. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Walter Isaacson, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.
The Future Begins with Z: Nine Strategies to Lead Generation Z as They Disrupt the Workplace
By Tim Elmore
Today, four in five hiring managers say Generation Z is the most difficult population to manage. Almost one in three avoid hiring them altogether. We cannot walk away from this challenge as these young teammates represent the future. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Tim Elmore, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.
