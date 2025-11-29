Building a standout team isn’t just about bringing in the best talent—strategy, mindset, and collaboration need deliberate guidance. These five books give leaders essential lessons for turning ordinary groups into engines of excellence.

Learn something new every day with “Book Bites,” 15-minute audio summaries of the latest and greatest nonfiction. Get started by downloading the Next Big Idea App today!

By Walter Isaacson

When writing the Declaration of Independence, the Founding Fathers demonstrated that innovation is a collaborative endeavor. They demonstrated the full potential of diverse talents working together and iterating toward excellence. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Walter Isaacson, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

By Tim Elmore

Today, four in five hiring managers say Generation Z is the most difficult population to manage. Almost one in three avoid hiring them altogether. We cannot walk away from this challenge as these young teammates represent the future. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Tim Elmore, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

Read on for the rest of the list…