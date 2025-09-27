Sometimes the smallest shifts in how we plan, think, and work can spark the biggest changes. This list of fresh nonfiction picks will reset your daily habits in ways that reimagine productivity, enhance confidence, and charge motivation. Consider it your toolkit for a full-on routine reboot.

Move. Think. Rest.: Redefining Productivity & Our Relationship with Time

By

What if our most productive selves aren’t when we’re on Zoom calls or churning through emails, but when we give ourselves the space and the time to move, think, and rest? Move. Think. Rest. outlines a compelling new framework for work in the 21st century. One that replaces slowly dying of burnout at your desk with a productivity routine that makes downtime a must-have. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Natalie Nixon, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

You Already Know: The Science of Mastering Your Intuition

By

Each of us has a voice inside of us—one that is calm, clear, and quiet. That gut feeling that tugs you toward what you already know has always been there, ready to be heard by those who learn to listen to it. You Already Know is a guide to understanding intuition, strengthening it, and trusting it when it matters most. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Laura Huang, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

Read on for the rest of the list: