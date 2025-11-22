Veterans carry stories that stretch far beyond the battlefield—stories of resilience, leadership, purpose, loss, and renewal. This list brings those voices forward, highlighting books that deepen our understanding of service and the people who choose it.

The Flipside: How to Invert Your Perspective and Turn Fear into Your Superpower

By

Former Thunderbird Lead Solo Michelle “MACE” Curran provides a blueprint for converting your fear into a strength based on the hard-earned lessons she learned in the cockpit and beyond. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Michelle Curran, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

Mission Driven: The Path to a Life of Purpose

By Mike Hayes

Former Navy SEAL commander, White House Fellow, and nonprofit and business leader Mike Hayes offers an inspiring playbook for understanding and achieving your most rewarding and purposeful life. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Mike Hayes, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

Read on for the rest of the list…