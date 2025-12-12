Great teams don’t happen by accident. They’re shaped by the choices people make every day: how much trust they extend, how willing they are to take risks, and whether they leave room for curiosity to do its work. This week, Daniel Coyle, Ben Swire, and Melissa Bernstein brought us fresh takes on how to build businesses that thrive.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

How do you build a team that thrives?

One of the books we’re most looking forward to in 2026 is Daniel Coyle’s Flourish: The Art of Building Meaning, Joy, and Fulfillment, due out February 3rd. In anticipation, we’ve been taking a look back at some of Dan’s previous books, like 2022’s The Culture Playbook. Back then, Rufus sat down with Dan to learn what the most successful groups know about building a strong team culture, and you can hear that conversation on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Daily Podcast

Why playing it safe is so dangerous.

Life experience has taught most of us to play it safe. Avoid risk. Keep your head down. But what if the biggest risk of all is avoiding risk entirely? Ben Swire is a former Design Lead at IDEO whose new book Safe Danger: An Unexpected Method for Sparking Connection, Finding Purpose, and Inspiring Innovation shows how small, intentional risks can transform workplace culture. Check out five of Ben’s big ideas on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Crafting a recipe for authentic success

As we age, many of us lose touch with the child-like curiosity and wonder that once came so naturally. Yet, those are the very ingredients that fuel entrepreneurship. Everyone has the capacity to think creatively, solve problems, and innovate. But like any recipe, it requires a deliberate process.

Melissa Bernstein founded a toy company, Melissa & Doug, with her husband, in 1988. In 2021, they launched their second company, Lifelines, a wellness brand offering sensory products to manage stress and enhance well-being. She is the Entrepreneur in Residence for the Inner MBA certification program created by Sounds True, LinkedIn, and Wisdom 2.0. She is also cofounder of Duke University’s Melissa & Doug Entrepreneurs program. Her new book is The Heart of Entrepreneurship: Crafting Your Authentic Recipe for Success. Check out her summary on the Next Big Idea app.