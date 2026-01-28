The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jörg Plate's avatar
Jörg Plate
6h

i only "mattered" when i was being exploited without wanting something in return.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Next Big Idea Club · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture