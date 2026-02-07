By February, most resolutions don’t fail because we stopped caring—they fail because willpower isn’t built to last on its own. These five nonfiction books go beyond motivation to offer ideas, systems, and mindsets that actually help good intentions become lasting practice for the rest of the year.

By Chris Bailey

Most of us struggle with follow-through not because we lack discipline, but because we don’t understand what’s driving us and accommodate that which holds us back. When you clarify your core values, lower the friction to getting started, and align small intentions with bigger goals, action becomes more natural and meaningful. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Chris Bailey, or view on Amazon.

By Daniel Coyle

Everybody wants to flourish—to experience joyful, meaningful, shared growth. The problem is, we’ve been trained to approach the most important parts of our lives as if they are games to win, when they’re more like gardens to be grown. Flourishing isn’t about being smarter—it’s about taking simple actions that foster the ecosystem of your life. Not self-improvement, but shared improvement. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Daniel Coyle, or view on Amazon.

