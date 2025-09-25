Book of the Day from The Next Big Idea Club

Book of the Day from The Next Big Idea Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cathie Campbell's avatar
Cathie Campbell
25mEdited

“decisions made in calm are what guide you in chaos” Mace, I had a classmate who flew fighter jets, call sign “Zorba” for his Greek heritage. Also have seen the Thunderbirds and air shows amazing! Went to the Paris Air Show in 1996. Love flight and wishing you all the best!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Next Big Idea Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture