Leadership isn’t one thing—it’s many. The old image of a dauntless captain of industry no longer fits. Today’s world calls for leaders who are vulnerable, collaborative, and creative. This week, we’re hearing from big thinkers who are redefining what it means to lead.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

The daring leadership the world needs now

In this conversation, recorded live on Zoom with members of the Next Big Idea Club community, Brené and Rufus talk about what drives her, how Texas has shaped her, the leadership skills that matter most, and work-life balance. Plus, our curator

makes a surprise cameo. Brené’s new book is

. Listen now on

or

.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Daily Podcast

How can you unlock you team’s collective genius?

If you’re like most of us, you work with a team. So no matter how brilliant you are—or how brilliant your best colleague is—your collective success will depend not on any individual’s talent, but on how well your group works together.

Jon Levy is a behavioral scientist and New York Times bestselling author whose new book, Team Intelligence, reveals the surprising habits that help leaders tap into their team’s full potential. Listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts

Get yourself or a loved one the gift of big ideas at NextBigIdeaClub.com .

Use promo code: 50EXPRESS for 50% off a Gift Express Membership.

Use promo code: 20EXECUTIVE for 20% off a Gift Hardcover or Ebook Membership.

Promo codes can be applied at checkout and are only valid for Next Big Idea Club gifts or for first time members. Offer valid through 12/4/2025.

A playful approach to fueling creativity

Most of us think of risks as a threat to our safety. But what if they’re the best way to create the kind of safety that matters most—trust, creativity, and connection? What if safety itself doesn’t come from avoiding risk, but from taking small, smart risks together? Ben Swire is a former Design Lead at the innovation firm IDEO and co-founder of the team-building company Make Believe Works. His new book is Safe Danger: An Unexpected Method for Sparking Connection, Finding Purpose, and Inspiring Innovation. Pick up a copy on Amazon or check out the author’s summary here on the Next Big Idea app.