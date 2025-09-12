It’s no secret that our attention is under siege. For today’s kids, the culprit is often smartphones and social media, which Jonathan Haidt Mike Hayes thinks the answer is swapping empty ambition for a true mission. This week, their ideas helped point us toward a life oriented around clarity, resilience, and purpose.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

Best Of: Jonathan Haidt on What Social Media Is Doing to Our Kids

It’s rare these days for a book to go viral, but that’s exactly what happened with The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness by

Now in its 75th week on the New York Times’ bestseller list, the book reveals a startling truth: Starting in 2012, teen depression rates suddenly spiked 150% worldwide, perfectly coinciding with the moment smartphones and social media conquered childhood.

But Haidt doesn't just diagnose the crisis. He offers a roadmap out with norms, guidelines, and policy suggestions that parents, schools, and communities are already implementing with remarkable success.

Listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Ambition won’t save you—purpose will.

In our culture, we cheer for hustle, celebrate the grind, and admire those who take big swings. But if you’re running in the wrong direction, all that ambition just gets you lost faster. Former Navy SEAL commander Mike Hayes says the real trick isn’t more drive, it’s better aim. In his new book Mission Driven: The Path to a Life of Purpose, he shows us how to swap empty ambition for a mission that actually matters. Pick up a copy of the book on Amazon (all profits from the book go to pay off mortgages for Gold Star families) or check out Mike’s summary here.

