Health isn’t just about what’s in your genes—or what’s in your medicine cabinet. This week, we’re diving into the real drivers of vitality and resilience. You’ll meet a cardiologist who’s unlocking the secrets of successful aging, a doctor who says healing starts with community—not prescriptions—and a woman who became a competitive bodybuilder at 50 while rewriting the rules of aging. Whether you’re hoping to feel better now or invest in your long-term strength, these big ideas will give you a smarter—and more hopeful—view of what health really means.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

The revolutionary new science of longevity

For years, cardiologist

hunted for the rarest people in America: those over 80 who had never been sick. When he finally found 1,400 of them, he made a shocking discovery. It wasn't their genes. These "super agers" were often the last ones standing in families where everyone else died decades earlier. So what separates people who live into their 80s or 90s feeling great from those who battle chronic disease? In his new book,

, Eric reveals what the science actually shows, shares practical advice you can use at any age, and takes on the bro scientists selling false promises along the way. Listen now on

or

.

NOTE: This is part 1 of our interview with Eric. Part 2 will be available next week. If you can't until then, you can listen now on the Next Big Idea app.

Book Bite of the Week

A vital prescription for a disconnected age

We tend to think of medicine as something that happens in a clinic or a hospital—a diagnosis, a prescription, a bill. But what if real healing doesn’t start with a stethoscope, but with community and environment?

In her new book Kinship Medicine, family and addiction doctor Wendy Johnson challenges our narrow view of health and offers a more expansive, life-centered perspective. Drawing on decades of global experience, she shows how well-being is shaped less by pills and procedures and more by the ecosystems, relationships, and values we live inside. You can pick up a copy of Kinship Medicine on Amazon or listen to Wendy’s summary in the Next Big Idea app.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Daily Podcast

Reclaim your physical power, transform your life.

went from journalist to competitive bodybuilder at 50. Now, with her book

, she wants to change how we think about aging, power, and what our bodies are capable of. Listen now on

or

.

Happy Pub Week!

Make room on your nightstand because some great new books went on sale this week. We already mentioned Kinship Medicine by Wendy Johnson, but also check out Nothing More of This Land by Joseph Lee, The Headache by Tom Zeller Jr., Today Was Fun by

,

by

, and

by

.