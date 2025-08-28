Book of the Day from The Next Big Idea Club

Faraaz Mohammed Ali
2h

This was a fantastic read, and I didn't think of the dictator/autocrat angle.

Elisheva Levin
24m

I am old fashioned. I do not believe that humans have much to do with climate, despite all the drama on the left about it. I think we are being sold any bill of goods the ubiquitous 'they' can imagine, and that their issue is actually control.

I am a geologist. The old rock hammer and Brunton compass kind. I am not an activist for anything. I think the earth is far bigger, older, and more interesting than we can imagine. The planet has gone through numerous climate cycles over the past four and a half billion years. Many happened before we were here. We are only here for a little while. We should enjoy and be amazed.

We have very little power over the planet. Rather, the planet birthed us, among numerous other species. I think the greatest biological change happened in the oxygen revolution, and that much of the drama earth encounters has to do with where the planet is in space and time. There have been five major planet killing encounters, and had we been there, we would not have had any power to do anything about them. Species adapt until they can't. That's life.

I use solar power in Arizona because it makes economic sense, not because I think we are going to save the earth. However, the wind turbines are a disaster for animal life and the substances used are toxic and noxious.

