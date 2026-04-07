The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

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AMNaranjo's avatar
AMNaranjo
4h

This is exactly what I needed to read today! Thank you

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Bob George's avatar
Bob George
4h

To call persuasion a losing game is pretty damn cynical. I agree with all that she says but disagreement by her definition is two people who came to different conclusions because of their experiences. It seems to me to be worth trying to understand where the disconnect is coming from if possible. Though that is never easy but not a losing porposition. And that responsibility to understand where the two thought processes diverge is hard with family, work and society.

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