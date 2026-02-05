The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sheryl Suzuki's avatar
Sheryl Suzuki
4h

This is really helpful. I’m curious: how would you recommend approaching hard conversations with someone who has a disorganized attachment style, where defensiveness and escalation are common? For example, in my experience, emotional intensity and defenses can activate quickly. Are there ways to reframe or structure difficult conversations that minimize escalation?

Reply
Share
Michael Kovnat's avatar
Michael Kovnat
13m

Thanks for sharing your ideas, Colette. I'm thinking I have some work to do in this area!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Next Big Idea Club · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture