The Big Idea: Equanimity is an undervalued state of mind. It isn’t calm detachment, it’s the capacity to feel the full weight of your life without being derailed by it.

Why It Matters: The algorithms are built to keep us reactive. The news cycle rewards outrage. But while modern life provokes strong emotions, most of us were never taught what to do with those emotions. Equanimity offers a third path — not suppression, not surrender, but a steadiness that makes it possible to genuinely engage with the world as it is.

Try This Today: The next time you feel hijacked by an emotion pause and ask yourself: How long am I going to stay here? You can’t always control the initial reaction. But you can start paying attention to the recovery time. That’s where equanimity lives.

These ideas come from Quiet Strength: Find Peace, Feel Alive, and Love Boundlessly Through the Power of Equanimity by Margaret Cullen. Margaret is a licensed psychotherapist and meditation practitioner with over 45 years of experience. She co-developed Compassion Cultivation Training at Stanford University School of Medicine and has taught contemplative practices to populations ranging from military spouses to cancer patients. Read on for 5 of her big ideas.

We just announced our Next Big Idea Club pick of the season: David Epstein’s Inside the Box: How Constraints Make Us Better. Join now and get a copy of the book to read alongside other club members, an invitation to a live Q&A with the author, and other perks. As a bonus, join now and you’ll get a copy of Michael Pollan’s latest book as well.

Join now!

1. Equanimity has been hiding in plain sight.

Equanimity shows up across traditions: Buddhism, Taoism, Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Stoicism, and secular ethics. Different languages and different frameworks point to the same human capacity. Equanimity isn’t exotic. It’s not something you have to import into your life. It’s already here.

Equanimity is basic to our nature. We share it with the natural world—it’s part of the same intelligence that regulates your body, keeps systems in balance, and moves every living organism toward homeostasis. It’s the ground we stand on, even when we don’t realize it.

What varies is not whether we have it, but whether we can access and cultivate it. And there are many ways in, including through:

· Faith traditions. · Practices. · Small cognitive reframes. · Humor. · Moments of awe. · Communities that support and reinforce it.

You don’t have to get it perfect. It’s not a fixed state. It’s both a trait and a capacity that grows over time. Just by reading this Book Bite, your salience network has been primed toward equanimity, and it might just appear in that single moment when you need it most.

2. Equanimity is not indifference, passivity, apathy, or being calm.

This idea is one of the biggest misunderstandings. In truth:

· You can be excited and equanimous. · You can be broken-hearted and equanimous. · You can be fully engaged in the world, even fighting for change, and be equanimous. You can be calm, too. It’s just that equanimity isn’t only about being calm.

Think of Rosa Parks, sitting on that bus in Montgomery. Or the nineteen monks who walked for peace from Texas to Washington, D.C., in February of 2026—quiet, steady, and completely committed. Even their dog, Aloka, had over one million followers on social media. This is not disengagement. It’s the ability to stay present without collapsing or overreacting.

And this is where science is catching up. Psychologist Iris Mauss and her colleagues have found that people who try eliminating negative emotions—or relentlessly chase positive ones—are not healthier. They tend to have higher levels of anxiety and depression and lower well-being. Forcing ourselves to feel good doesn’t work.

Equanimity offers something different. It allows us to feel the full range of experience without dampening our zest for life. Because equanimity doesn’t come from feeling less. It comes from being able to feel more without getting lost in it.

3. Equanimity is about recovering more quickly from emotional reactions.

This is something scientists call affective chronometry—basically, how long does it take to return to baseline after you’ve been triggered. When I first encountered this in the research of Antoine Lutz and Richie Davidson, it surprised me. Highly experienced meditators (over 10,000 hours) weren’t numb emotionally. In many cases, they actually showed stronger initial reactions to provocative emotional stimuli than the rest of us.

But the difference is that they recovered faster. They didn’t stay stuck in the feeling. They didn’t ruminate. They didn’t spiral. And this idea has begun to appear in academic literature on equanimity. One early paper out of Harvard suggested that this capacity—how quickly we recover our balance—may be central to what defines equanimity.

So, equanimity isn’t about becoming unshakeable. It’s about becoming less sticky. You still feel everything—anger, fear, grief, joy—but you move through those states more fluidly. You come back more quickly and that changes everything because now the question isn’t, “Did I react?” It’s, “How long did I stay there?”

This week’s Book of the Day sponsor is Inside the Box by David Epstein, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Range. We live in a world that prizes freedom and infinite choice, but Epstein argues that the opposite — well-chosen constraints — is what actually unlocks creativity, innovation, and personal satisfaction. With endorsements from Malcolm Gladwell, Adam Grant, and Angela Duckworth, this is a paradigm-shifting read for anyone feeling overwhelmed by too many options.

4. Mindfulness and equanimity are both the same and different.

I began teaching Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction in 1996, so I’ve been engaged with how mindfulness unfolded in the West for three decades. And having worked closely with Jon Kabat-Zinn, I can tell you that mindfulness was never just about paying attention. It was about how we pay attention, and that “how” is equanimity. Or, as Jon would say, paying attention non-judgmentally.

When I interviewed meditation teacher Sharon Salzberg, I asked her to imagine a Venn diagram with one circle for mindfulness and another for equanimity. How much do they overlap? She said, “Completely.” In that sense, they’re the same. And at the same time, they’re different.

When you step outside the modern mindfulness movement and look across religious and philosophical traditions, you find equanimity everywhere—but not necessarily mindfulness as we define it today. In many religions, equanimity shows up as a kind of inner balance in the face of life’s ups and downs—the “worldly winds” of praise and blame, gain and loss.

When Moses Maimonides brought this idea into Jewish philosophy in the 12th century, he did it through a Sufi teaching, borrowing a story from a Sufi master. So, yes, equanimity is deeply embedded in mindfulness. It is also something that appears across many traditions, in different forms and languages.

This edition of Book of the Day is sponsored by Incogni. Protect your personal information online and get an exclusive 60% off an annual Incogni plan at incogni.com/nbi

5. Is the world on fire?

It can feel that way. With the overlapping crises we’re living through, it’s hard not to reach for extreme language. Sometimes it feels like no amount of hyperbole quite captures the mess we’re in. And yet, the constant language of outrage and alarm doesn’t help. In fact, it knocks us off balance, narrows our perception, and gates our cognition.

This is reinforced by the algorithms that shape what we see. Anger and outrage generate more engagement, so those are what get amplified and travel faster. But when we’re caught in that loop, we lose access to the capacities we need most: clarity, discernment, and effective action.

I saw this up close in California in 2020. My part of the state was on fire. We had so many evacuation notices that our bags remained packed by the front door for weeks. But the entire world was not on fire, and that distinction matters. Equanimity doesn’t deny reality. It helps us see it more clearly.

I had a conversation with former Congressman Tim Ryan about this—someone who has been in the middle of more than a few political firestorms—and what we kept coming back to was that if we lose our balance, we lose our effectiveness. Equanimity is not a retreat from engagement. It allows us to meet a difficult world without becoming distorted by it.