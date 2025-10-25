These five nonfiction books shine a light on the hidden influences shaping our health, money, relationships, and identity—reminding us that it’s not all on you. Dive in to see how understanding these forces can change the way you live.

Learn something new every day with “Book Bites,” 15-minute audio summaries of the latest and greatest nonfiction. Get started by downloading the Next Big Idea App today!

Food Intelligence: The Science of How Food Both Nourishes and Harms Us

By

&

Willpower alone cannot explain our eating habits and the global rise in obesity. By exploring the science and history of why we eat what we eat, we uncover the complex biological, psychological, and cultural forces that shape our diets and debunk long-standing myths about food and self-control. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by co-author Julia Belluz, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

How to Make Money in Any Market

By Jim Cramer

The host of CNBC’s Mad Money helps democratize the process of making a lot of money with only a little to start. Everyone deserves access to the tools needed for building wealth independently of advisors. Taking control of your own investing is not as hard as it seems, and it’s your best bet for a fair shot at riches. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Jim Cramer, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

Read on for the rest of the list…