This week, we’re following the money. From the crash of 1929 to the chaos of today’s markets, we’re asking: Who gets rich, who gets left behind, and what can we learn from history, hucksters, and hedge fund managers?

What can the crash of ‘29 tell us about today’s market?

’s new book,

, is an eye-opening account of the forces that led to the worst financial crisis in history and the lessons that disaster can teach us about today's economy.

,

, or

.

Can us regular folks really pick our own stocks?

Why does it feel like wealth-building advice is designed for people who are already wealthy? The average investor gets shoved into index funds while the rich get white-glove treatment and access to the best stock picks. It’s a rigged game, but it doesn’t have to be.

Jim Cramer has spent four decades on Wall Street as a trader, hedge fund manager, and host of CNBC’s Mad Money, and he thinks everyone deserves a fair shot at building real wealth. His new book is called How to Make Money in Any Market and you can pick up a copy on Amazon or listen to his big ideas now on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

This week, Book of the Day is brought to you by Strong Floor, No Ceiling: Building a New Foundation for the American Dream by Oliver B. Libby—a practical framework for progress from the radical center. Pick up your copy today.

How do you spot a charlatan?

There have always been hucksters and grifters out there, but something has shifted in the last few years: a wider variety move among us. In addition to all-time classic schemes—get rich quick, perfect health—recent transformations of technology and society have unlocked a lot of new opportunities for charlatans to target us. Journalists

and

show you how to protect yourself. Pick up a copy of

on

or check out the authors’

.

