Book of the Day from The Next Big Idea Club

Book of the Day from The Next Big Idea Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rufus Griscom's avatar
Rufus Griscom
7d

I am definitely trigger happy on Amazon, and welcome this message Ashley! I am going to give the No New Things Challenge a try!

The poll results in this post suggest I am not alone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Kovnat's avatar
Michael Kovnat
7d

I've tried to adopt a mindset where I look at every purchase like I'm adopting a puppy. I'm taking responsibility for the care and maintenance of this item throughout its lifespan, or until I can sell or responsibly dispose of it or recycle it. Keeps me from making too many rash purchases.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Next Big Idea Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture