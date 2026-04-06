The Big Idea: We’re raising kids in an environment engineered to capture their attention and keep them wanting more. More screens, more sugar, more stimulation. And the usual parenting advice just isn’t built for this world.

Why it matters: When we treat these habits as discipline problems, we miss what’s really going on inside the brain. Dopamine isn’t about pleasure, it’s about craving. That means your child can desperately want something that doesn’t actually make them feel good. If we don’t understand this, we end up in constant battles that don’t work.

Try this today: Instead of focusing on restriction, try substitution. Replace the habit rather than trying to remove it. Swap screens for something equally engaging. Swap desserts for something naturally rewarding. The goal isn’t less joy, it’s better sources of it.

These ideas come from the new book Dopamine Kids: A Science-Based Plan to Rewire Your Child’s Brain and Take Back Your Family in the Age of Screens and Ultraprocessed Foods by Michaeleen Doucleff. Michaeleen is the author of the New York Times bestselling book Hunt, Gather, Parent. She has a PhD in chemistry but has spent the past 14 years covering children’s health and parenting at NPR.

Read on for five of her big ideas.

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1. Current advice about screens and ultraprocessed foods doesn’t work with kids.

We are parenting in a world no generation has ever faced. For the first time in history, our children are surrounded by products intentionally designed for overconsumption. That includes apps, devices, and foods. And our kids are consuming it all—starting earlier than ever. Are they happier? There’s actually more anxiety, less confidence, more agitation, and less joy.

This isn’t our fault. What’s missing isn’t effort or a lack of trying to fix this problem. What’s missing is guidance. Parents, like you and me, need an operating manual for this totally new era. My book gives parents five steps to gently shift the power dynamic at home, create spaces of safety and calm, and retrain developing kids’ brains to seek out what makes them feel good.

2. Depriving kids of screens and ultraprocessed foods doesn’t work.

I was struggling with screens in my own family. My daughter Rosie was obsessed with Lego Friends and YouTube. Honestly, I was also struggling personally. I was obsessed with my phone. I was doomscrolling at night and felt horrible afterward. It turned my world gray and gloomy. It made me sad.

I tried the common advice: restrict more, take things away, be stricter. More willpower. But what I found was that this often led to more conflict, and more struggle.

“What works is adding more joy to your life.”

So, I started studying how screens and ultraprocessed foods affect the brain. I discovered that deprivation doesn’t work. The solution is not saying “no” more often and shrinking life down. What works is adding more joy to your life.

When we understand dopamine, we realize this isn’t about taking pleasure away—it’s about reclaiming it. Creating more peace. More connection. More play. More excitement. More satisfaction. It’s about having more moments that make life feel meaningful and alive. Dopamine Kids is an invitation to build a family culture where kids don’t just give things up, but discover something better.

3. Powerful parents understand dopamine.

We’ve been taught that dopamine equals pleasure and more happiness. Therefore, we reason that our kids are scrolling endlessly on social media or playing Roblox for six hours because these activities bring them continual joy. But neuroscience from the past 30 years tells us something different.

Dopamine is not the feeling of joy. It gives us the feeling of wanting, craving, and desiring. It pulls us toward something—a game, app, or food—even when what we’re chasing doesn’t nourish us. It attracts us even when that something hurts us or robs us of pleasure.

The feeling of pleasure and satisfaction comes from a different part of the brain. Understanding that shift in definition is key to creating a healthy relationship with modern technologies and foods. The products around us today are designed to crank up our wanting for them, not the pleasure we gain as a result.

“It attracts us even when that something hurts us or robs us of pleasure.”

So, a child can want nothing more than to play six hours of video games, but receive very little pleasure from the experience. Making room in his life for other activities doesn’t mean taking pleasure away from him. It can mean adding more pleasure to his life.

4. See limits as opportunities for more fun.

When people hear the word limits, they often think of rules and restrictions. But we’re flipping the script. See limits as opportunities to add more fun, more excitement, and more life into children’s lives.

Decades of psychological research tell us that limits don’t work when you just take something away. If you ban watching Netflix after dinner, that’s a rule, not a strategy. And it’s no fun. Kids push back, they crave the screens even more, and you end up in a power struggle that leaves everyone frustrated.

What works is swapping in something just as fun and engaging—maybe even more exciting than the thing you’re trying to limit. In my own family, at some point, we decided no screens after dinner. No cartoons and no YouTube. Instead of just saying, “Nope, screens are done,” I said to my daughter, “We’re going to take a break from screens for a bit, and I’m going to teach you something you’ve been dying to learn.”

That something? Riding her bike around the neighborhood on her own. I wasn’t leaving her empty-handed. I wasn’t saying, “Go to your room and be bored.” I was saying, “No, this is going to be more fun than Netflix.” Today, my daughter rides her bike to piano practice and soccer practice. She loves zipping around outside. It’s one of her favorite hobbies.

When you replace limits with opportunities for fun, healthy activities become habits that stick. Kids don’t just comply—they want to do it. Instead of telling kids no, invite them to do something better.

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5. Make it easy-peasy, for you and your child.

Neuroscience tells us that we can retrain children’s brains. Dopamine is the “I want to do that again” signal in the brain, but you can literally swap out the screens or the fast food triggering a dopamine response with something else—anything you want. You can make dopamine work in your child’s favor.

“What works is swapping in something just as fun and engaging.”

With the right setup, kids can rediscover motivation for activities that make them feel good afterward. We do this by building times and places in our homes where the healthy option is the only option. But the critical part is that you can’t just shove the screen in a drawer or food in the pantry and say, “Nope, not now.” The device needs to disappear. The food needs to disappear.

In our home, we wanted to cut back on sugar and ultraprocessed foods. Instead of trying to change everything, we created one clear, simple rule that was easy to follow. We decided we’re not going to have desserts in the house, except when we have friends over. That’s it.

So, I removed all the desserts from our house and replaced them with frozen fruit and nuts. Then, after dinner, I said, “Ok we’re going to take a break from desserts after dinner. We’re only going to have them if we have friends over. But I bought all these sweet frozen mangos and peaches and walnuts. You can have as much of the fruit and nuts as you want after dinner.” Minimal drama. No negotiating. A new normal.

In these moments and spaces, the healthy choice winds up being the default. When you create these sanctuaries, kids naturally start to reach for what’s good for them. Over time, their brains build pathways that make these choices easier, more natural, and even enjoyable. They start to fall in love with the frozen mangos and peaches—in love with the activities offline.