What’s top of mind this week? Brains.

They’re wonderful organs, no doubt—but sometimes, they get in our way. They can stir up emotional pain by driving behaviors that clash with our values. And they can produce literal pain in the form of headaches and other maladies.

Here are some of the best things we read or listened to this week—books that helped us peer inside our own skulls.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

A neuroscientist’s guide to making better choices

All day long, your brain makes subconscious value calculations. It looks at every decision and asks, "What is going to be most rewarding for me right this very minute?" That creates a gap, doesn't it? A gap between the person you want to be and the choices you actually make. Today on the show, neuroscientist Emily Falk explains the science behind that gap. She shows us how understanding our brain's hidden valuation system can give us more compassion for ourselves, and help us gently nudge our daily actions to align with our deepest values. Her new book is What We Value. Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

“Required reading for anyone with a head.” - Mary Roach

What if one of the most baffling medical conditions is also one of the most common? This week, we heard from journalist Tom Zeller Jr., whose new book The Headache investigates a group of disorders that have plagued humans for millennia—yet remain stubbornly misunderstood. Despite affecting more people than diabetes or depression, headaches—including variants like migraine and cluster—are still under-researched, underfunded, and often dismissed. But science is finally starting to catch up—and what it’s revealing might change the way you think about pain, the brain, and how we treat illness. Check out Tom’s book on Amazon or listen to Sam’s summary in the Next Big Idea app.

