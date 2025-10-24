Every once in a while, the intellectual elite step out of their ivory towers and offer us guidance on humble, workaday problems — like handling our romances and our finances. This week, we got some practical tips from some very smart people.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

Awkward dates, cancel culture, and the necessity of norms.

What is common knowledge? As

lays out in his new book,

, it is not conventional wisdom. Instead, it’s when everyone knows something and everyone knows that and everyone knows it. That may sound loopy, but the implications of common knowledge — how it’s produced, sustained, and manipulated — are profound.

“It’s common knowledge,” Steve tells Rufus, “that makes humans human. Humans are not solitary. What makes humans humans is that we coordinate in groups — from couples to nations to, in some cases, the entire world — and I think common knowledge is the underpinning, the cement, the foundation of that ability to coordinate.” Listen to our conversation on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, or YouTube.

If the economy’s so good, why do we all feel so broke?

The headlines say the economy is booming, unemployment is low, and growth is strong. But most Americans feel like they’re falling behind, working harder every year just to stay in place. So who’s right—the statistics or the people?

is the former Comptroller of the Currency under President Clinton and founder of the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity, which develops better economic indicators. His new book,

, argues that the statistics themselves are misleading—and steering policymakers to make disastrous decisions. Pick up a copy of the book on

or check out Gene’s

.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Daily Podcast

What does it take to build a company that lasts?

It’s certainly not easy—about half of all small businesses fail within five years, and even large companies struggle to make it to the decade mark. So how do some businesses last for generations, even centuries? According to Eric Becker, founder and chairman of the wealth management firm Cresset, those companies—which he calls Centurions— have figured out how to play the long game. Pick up a copy of his new book The Long Game: A Playbook of the World’s Most Enduring Companies or listen now on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Happy Pub Week!

I feel smarter just hearing about these new books that came out this week: The Emergent Mind: How Intelligence Arises in People and Machines by Gaurav Suri and Jay McClelland; Rewiring Democracy: How AI Will Transform Our Politics, Government, and Citizenship by Bruce Schneier and Nathan Sanders; Life After Cars: Freeing Ourselves from the Tyranny of the Automobile by Sarah Goodyear, Doug Gordon, and Aaron Naparstek; The Winner’s Curse: Behavioral Economics Anomalies, Then and Now by Richard Thaler and Alex Imas; and Fixed: Why Personal Finance Is Broken and How to Make It Work for Everyone by John Campbell and Tarun Ramadorai.

Do the smart thing and put one or more of these on your reading list.