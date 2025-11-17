Book of the Day from The Next Big Idea Club

Book of the Day from The Next Big Idea Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
9h

The Peter Pan Paradox is such an insiteful framework for understanding Gen Z workers. They bring intuitive AI knowledge and cultural awareness but also need more coaching on profesional norms. The Colin Webb story at GM is particulary frustrating because his ideas were validated all the way up to the CEO but still died in middle management. That's exactly the kind of organizational rigidity that loses top talent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Next Big Idea Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture