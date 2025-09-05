In case you didn’t know, being smart won’t necessarily make you happy. But that’s actually good news—because humans may not hold the title of “smartest species on the planet” for much longer. But happiness? That’s still our competitive edge. So if you’d like to invest as much in your joy as you do in your brainpower, here are some of the best ideas we explored this week.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

Success won’t make you happy. Here’s what will.

Arthur C. Brooks is an unlikely happiness guru. Not a psychologist or mystic, but an economist who once ran a powerful think tank—until the work made him miserable. Realizing he’d privileged status over joy, he left the C-suite and reinvented himself as a Harvard professor teaching the science of happiness. In his new book The Happiness Files, Arthur argues that your life is your most important startup, and you’re the founder and CEO. Treat it with the same vision and discipline, and you’ll build something meaningful. On this episode, he shares why smart people are often less happy, how diet and exercise affect mood, and why we should live in “day-tight compartments.”

What happens when AI beats us at everything?

I know you’re probably sick of hearing about it, but we’ve got to talk about AI. Right now, we’re in the fun stage of this new technology: ChatGPT can write your emails! Midjourney can make you a birthday card with a cat in a monocle! Everyone’s having a good time, and the stakes are pretty low. But according to author James Barrat, this party might be taking place on the edge of a cliff. In his just-released book The Intelligence Explosion: When AI Beats Humans at Everything, James warns that we could be sleepwalking into a future where machines rapidly outpace human intelligence—a time fast approaching when we’ll no longer be the ones calling the shots.

Happy Pub Week!

