From boardrooms to startup garages, leaders need ideas that work in the real world. These 10 books offer a broader perspective on business, helping us see the patterns behind the day-to-day grind.

Click: How to Make What People Want

By

with John Zeratsky

A guide for starting big projects the smart way—based on firsthand experience with more than three hundred new products and businesses. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Jake Knapp, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

Today Was Fun: A Book About Work (Seriously)

By

When we wish away the workweek, we wish away our lives. What would it take for us to look forward to Monday? Find out in this refreshing and unconventional take on the world of work. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Bree Groff, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

Capitalism: A Global History

By Sven Beckert

A challenge to rethink the most important force shaping our lives—capitalism—by looking beyond Western narratives and embracing a truly global perspective, opening new ways to imagine our economic futures. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Sven Beckert, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

