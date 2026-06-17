The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

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Dana F Harbaugh's avatar
Dana F Harbaugh
10h

I want a guarantee. No random acts of violence. No radical street mobs. No tainted cottage cheese. No sepsis from the Emergency Room.

100 years means 35 more years of agonizing arthritis and spinal nerve pain.

Thanks.

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