Somewhere between endless meetings and half-finished projects, we all went looking for better ways to get things done this year. These are the 2025 titles that helped people stay organized, focused, and finally finish what they started.

Move. Think. Rest.: Redefining Productivity & Our Relationship with Time

By

A creativity whisperer to the C-Suite keynote speaker teaches how to harness the power of everyday activities to stress less and be more productive. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Natalie Nixon, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

Mastery: Why Deeper Learning Is Essential in an Age of Distraction

By Tony Wagner & Ulrik Juul Christensen

In a world where AI can deliver information faster and more accurately than any human, what matters most are the uniquely human skills of critical thinking, communication, creativity, collaboration, and character. This is why we need to replace our outdated, time-based education model with a mastery-based approach. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by co-authors Tony Wagner and Ulrik Juul Christensen, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

Your Hidden Genius: The Science-Backed Strategy to Uncovering and Harnessing Your Innate Talents

By Betsy Wills & Alex Ellison

Traditional career advice places too much emphasis on skills and interests—two things that change over time. Aptitudes are the permanent, reliable guide to how every person can uniquely flourish, thrive, and achieve their potential. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by co-author Alex Ellison, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

Read on for the rest of the list: