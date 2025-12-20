From habits that boost joy to insights that shift perspective, these 14 books on happiness show that feeling good isn’t luck—it’s a practice.

How to Be Enough: Self-Acceptance for Self-Critics and Perfectionists

By Ellen Hendriksen

Our demanding culture is silently fueling an epidemic of unhealthy perfectionism. Many people who look like they're hitting it out of the park feel like they are striking out. Fortunately, through practices of self-acceptance, all of us with perfectionism can keep our standards high without losing our personal sense of worth.

The Bright Side: How Optimists Change the World, and How You Can Be One

By Sumit Paul-Choudhury

Despite evidence suggesting that the default state of humans individually is optimism for their own lives, collectively we tend to veer toward pessimism. The greatest chance our species has at overcoming global problems is by expanding our positive assumptions to the big picture.

Beyond Anxiety: Curiosity, Creativity, and Finding Your Life’s Purpose

By Martha Beck

There are practical methods for halting the upward spiral of anxious panic, as well as long-term mindset shifts that replace damaging thought patterns with joy and bliss. Learning to live in a perpetual creative response to the present moment is a natural, lasting remedy for anxiety.

Read on for the rest of the list: