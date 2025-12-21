The explanations we come up with for our own behavior, and the theories we build about others, could use a little guidance. These top psychology books of 2025 will help us show up as our best selves–just in time for the new year.

Learn something new every day with “Book Bites,” 15-minute audio summaries of the latest and greatest nonfiction. Get started by downloading the Next Big Idea App today!

By Travis Bradberry

The world is changing rapidly, and emotional intelligence (EQ) is more important now than ever. As times change, so should your approach to increasing your EQ. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Travis Bradberry, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

By Steven Pinker

How do people think about what other people think they think? Understanding the logic of common knowledge and coordination is important in understanding politics, money, and everyday life. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Steven Pinker, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

By Leor Zmigrod

Why are some people particularly susceptible to extreme worldviews? As it turns out, there are neurobiological differences and variances in everyday thought patterns that can render some people vulnerable to rigid dogmas. There are also key traits that can increase resilience against extreme ideologies. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Leor Zmigrod, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.