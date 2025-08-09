6 Productivity Books That Go Beyond The Basics
From ambition burnout to broken sleep, today’s productivity crisis has many faces. These new reads offer smart, science-backed solutions.
Forget the hustle hacks and color-coded calendars. The most compelling productivity books of 2025 (so far) aren’t about doing more—they’re about doing differently. From reclaiming rest and resetting your sleep rhythm to rethinking ambition and rewiring your relationship with work, these six standout reads take aim at the deeper forces shaping how (and why) we get things done. If you’re tired of the grind but still want to thrive, these are the books that just might change your mind—and your routine.
The Ambition Trap: How to Stop Chasing and Start Living
By
Drawing on her work with Fortune 500 leaders, Olympic gold medalists, start-up founders, and former “girlbosses,” AlTai guides you through the process of reconciling your ambition, starting with healing the core wounds and insecurities currently driving you. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Amina AlTai, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.
The Brain at Rest: How the Art and Science of Doing Nothing Can Improve Your Life
By Joseph Jebelli
The definitive, science-backed guide to achieving contentment, creativity, and success by letting your brain decompress. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Joseph Jebelli, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.
See the other 4 books on the list below…
