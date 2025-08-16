Now that we’re in the second half of 2025, we’re taking a look at the best books of the first half. Today’s topic: leadership. Whether you’re managing a team or leveling up your own skills, these eight books are among this year’s most essential reads.

Managing Up: How to Get What You Need from the People in Charge

By Melody Wilding

A career coach’s indispensable guide to navigating power dynamics, building effective relationships with higher-ups, and earning more authority, freedom, and confidence at work. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Melody Wilding, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

Masters of Uncertainty: The Navy SEAL Way to Turn Stress into Success for You and Your Team

By Rich Diviney

Retired Navy SEAL commander and performance expert Rich Diviney reveals a revolutionary method for training individuals and teams to perform at their best, no matter what. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Rich Diviney, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

Read the rest of the list below: