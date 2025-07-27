We’re just past the midpoint of the year. Time to lift our spirits with the 9 best books on happiness we’ve come across in 2025—so far.

How to Love Better: The Path to Deeper Connection Through Growth, Kindness, and Compassion

By

If we see our relationships as opportunities to be fully present in our healing and growth, then, Yung Pueblo assures us, we can transform and meet one another with compassion instead of judgment. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Yung Pueblo, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

What We Value: The Neuroscience of Choice and Change

By Emily Falk

A neuroscientist reveals the hidden calculations that shape our daily decisions―and how to make more fulfilling, impactful choices in our work, relationships, and lives. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Emily Falk, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.