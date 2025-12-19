What does it really mean to live well? In a culture obsessed with optimization, connection, and constant self-improvement, the answer can feel surprisingly elusive. This week, we heard from authors who explored two essential—and seemingly opposing—ingredients of a flourishing life: joyful, shared growth on the one hand, and the often-overlooked power of being alone on the other. Together, these conversations challenge some of our most basic assumptions about fulfillment—and point toward a more grounded path forward.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

How do you build meaning, joy, and fulfillment?

What does it mean to flourish? According to author Daniel Coyle, flourishing is “joyful, meaningful growth — shared.” But how do you achieve that enviable state? The answer lies in Dan’s forthcoming book, Flourish. Listen to our conversation with Dan on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Daily Podcast

What’s so wrong about being alone?

We live in a world that’s constantly pushing connection. Social media, networking events, co-working spaces—everywhere we turn, we’re told that being alone is a problem -- something to fix. But what if time alone could actually be the key to understanding ourselves and living more fully?

Robert Coplan is a psychology researcher and professor whose new book,The Joy of Solitude: How to Reconnect with Yourself in an Overconnected World, explores the science and benefits of being alone. Check out five of Robert’s big ideas on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Why do you keep doing the same thing over and over?

Why do we fall into the same patterns—whether that’s people-pleasing, perfectionism, or emotional numbing—even when we know they’re not good for us? These strategies help us feel safe, but replacing that armor with inner strength lets us move with freedom instead of fear. Licensed therapist Kati Morton charts this path in her new book Why Do I Keep Doing This?: Unlearn the Habits Keeping You Stuck and Unhappy. Check out her summary on the Next Big Idea app.