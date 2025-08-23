As the school year kicks off, it’s not just students who are learning—parents and educators are, too. These 5 nonfiction books offer fresh insights into education that can help everyone start the year on the right foot.

Brave New Words: How AI Will Revolutionize Education (and Why That’s a Good Thing)

By Salman Khan

From the founder of Khan Academy, the first book written for general audiences on the AI revolution in education, its implications for parenting, and how we can best harness its power for good. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Salman Khan, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

The Disengaged Teen: Helping Kids Learn Better, Feel Better and Live Better

By

& Rebecca Winthrop

A powerful toolkit for parents of both checked-out and stressed-out teens that shows exactly what to do (and stop doing) to support their academic and emotional flourishing. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by co-author Rebecca Winthrop, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

See the rest of the list below: