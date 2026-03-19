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Musings of a Retired Guy
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Thank you for this article—this is such an important concept for me to apply more consistently in my life.

When you said, “But a lot of defiance happens quietly, behind the scenes,” it struck a chord.

I’m curious how you think about "quiet defiance" in practice. Does it include choosing to quietly disengage from something—or someone—without saying anything? Or does it still require something to be communicated or made visible to others?

I ask because I sometimes wonder if what I think is defiance is really just me taking the easier path.

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