The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sidney Gorham and Andy's avatar
Sidney Gorham and Andy
11h

Wish I could’ve picked more than one option; I do at least two of these😅

Reply
Share
Sidney Gorham and Andy's avatar
Sidney Gorham and Andy
10h

Actually, some of the best things I’ve ever written have been mistakes originally. I got a whole comic book series off of something that a guy in school said to me. I only finished one of the comics, but that’s something.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Next Big Idea Club · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture