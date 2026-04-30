The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

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Barry Bender's avatar
Barry Bender
8h

Succinct article thank you. Everything said echoes the principles of "Lean".

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