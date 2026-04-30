The Big Idea: The biggest obstacle to growth is accumulated baggage. The fastest-growing companies in the world share one counterintuitive habit: they question, cut, and simplify far more aggressively than anyone else.

Why It Matters: Most teams respond to problems by adding: more tools, more approvals, more meetings. But that instinct compounds the drag. Radical subtraction is often the best way forward.

Try This Today: Pick one recurring process that feels slow or cumbersome. Write down every step that people say “has to happen.” Then ask why — for each one — until you hit a genuine constraint (law, safety, physics). Everything else is negotiable. What can you delete without anyone noticing?

These ideas come from The Algorithm: The Hypergrowth Formula That Transformed Tesla, Lululemon, General Motors, and SpaceX by Jon McNeill. Jon is a serial entrepreneur who served as president of Tesla during its period of rapid growth, helped take Lyft public, and today serves on the boards of General Motors and Lululemon while running his venture fund, DVx Ventures. Read on for 5 of his big ideas.

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1. Question every single requirement.

Organizations don’t slow down because people are lazy or untalented. They slow down because they are surrounded by invisible rules. Rules that once made sense. Rules no one remembers creating. Rules that quietly become handcuffs.

One of the most powerful habits is treating every requirement as guilty until proven innocent. When someone says, “We have to do it this way,” the real question is: Why? Is it a law? Is it physics? Or is it just how we’ve always done things?

One of the clearest examples is about Tesla in China. There was a long-standing norm that foreign automakers could not fully own their businesses in China. It was treated as a hard rule, but we found a way for the Chinese officials to make an exception. After sustained negotiations over 14 months, Tesla secured the go-ahead for the first 100 percent foreign-owned auto business in China, retaining financial ownership even while the land remained formally owned under China’s system. That did not happen by accepting the requirement. It happened by interrogating it.

2. Delete every possible step in the process.

When organizations want to move faster, their instinct is almost always to add: another tool, another layer, another approval, another meeting. But speed rarely comes from addition. Speed comes from subtraction.

Take Tesla’s push to reduce friction in buying a car online. The experience was painfully complex. It took 64 clicks to complete the purchase journey. Elon set a stretch goal to get it down to 10 clicks. The work started by deleting steps customers did not value and then attacking the biggest sinkhole—financing paperwork. The team asked which documents were truly required by law versus simply inherited by the banks and lawyers we had worked with. That led to a potential breakthrough the industry had not even considered: a one-click loan or lease document, pursued directly with banks.

“If a step disappeared tomorrow, would the customer notice?”

Deletion also showed up earlier in that same flow. Tesla realized customers were drowning in choices, with hundreds of thousands of potential combinations. That complexity created more clicks, slowed conversion, and complicated manufacturing and supply chain. So, the team simplified everything, eliminating countless combinations and pushing customers toward core packages aligned with what they wanted.

Ask yourself, if a step disappeared tomorrow, would the customer notice? If the answer is no, you could probably delete it.

A lot of work inside most organizations exists simply to support other work. Reports created so other reports can be written. Meetings held to prepare for meetings. Complexity that is managed by roles that should not exist because the complexity should not exist.

When you delete aggressively, clarity emerges, decision-making speeds up, and ownership sharpens. There’s simply less drag.

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3. Simplify, simplify, simplify.

If the process is hard to explain, it’s too complicated. If you can’t explain something, you can’t repeat it reliably. And if you can’t repeat it reliably, you can’t scale it.

This shows up everywhere, not just in manufacturing. One of the best examples I’ve seen is from a completely different world: Alinea, the Michelin three-star restaurant in Chicago.

From the customer’s perspective, it’s theatrical. It feels complex, even magical. But backstage, the kitchen is the opposite of magical. It’s engineered. Everything is designed around simplicity and repeatability. Tools and appliances are placed to eliminate unnecessary movement. Stations are arranged so chefs barely have to turn their heads. The choreography is so tight that plating steps can happen within seconds.

“Everything is designed around simplicity and repeatability.”

When the standard is perfection at speed, you cannot survive on complexity. The only way it works is by stripping out extra steps, removing variation wherever it does not add value, and locking in a system that people can execute the same way, every time.

That’s what simplification really is. Not making things smaller. Making them repeatable, because that’s what scales.

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4. If you can move faster than everyone else, you will win more often than you should.

I am not talking about cutting corners. I mean making decisions, testing, learning, and improving in short cycles. Fast teams catch problems early and fix them while they are still small.

One of the best examples from my career comes from Lululemon and the Winter Olympics. Lululemon’s product development process was not built for extreme deadlines. Then, in late 2021, Lululemon won the contract to outfit Team Canada for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing. The catch was simple and brutal: the athletes needed the gear in about four months. So, the Lululemon team had to compress time in a way that normally would have sounded impossible. They did two key things:

They loosened the rulebook. They cut approvals and trusted leaders to make calls in real time rather than waiting for permission.

They changed how the work moved. Instead of doing things one step at a time, they ran steps in parallel. Work that used to move like a relay race became more like a kitchen during dinner service, with multiple dishes moving at once.

What makes things move in your organization? What do you do weekly, or daily, that turns talk into action? For speed, you need a system that keeps decisions and progress on a short leash.

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5. Automate last.

Automation is powerful, but only after the system works. Too many organizations automate a messy process. All that does is lock in and disguise the mess. Fix the work first, then automate it.

You see this in great startups. Early Amazon did a lot by hand, so they could learn the real process before building tech around it. DoorDash started by doing things manually, too, taking orders and delivering food before they wrote software, because you cannot automate what you do not understand.

Especially now, with AI everywhere, the question is not “Can we automate this?” It’s “Should we?” Use technology to speed up good systems, not to paper over bad ones.

“Too many organizations automate a messy process.”

You do not need a factory or a product launch to use this. You can apply it to anything that feels slower, heavier, or harder than it should. A weekly meeting that drags. An approval chain that kills momentum. An onboarding process that takes forever. Even the way your household runs when everyone is rushing out the door.

Pick one thing. Write down what people say “has to happen.” Then ask why. Keep asking until you hit a real constraint, like law, safety, or physics. Everything else is negotiable. Then delete what no one would miss. Simplify what remains until you can explain it in plain language. Speed it up for a week, not to create stress, but to surface what is broken. And only after it works, then let technology help.