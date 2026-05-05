The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

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Deanne R's avatar
Deanne R
3h

This was a great article! It reminded me of another recent article, describing how Italy is considering this dynamic. In Italy, the "umarell" are those older men who stand at construction sites, hands behind their backs, watching closely and offering commentary. It’s usually seen as humorous. But recently, the city of Turin proposed something surprising: what if these men—many with decades of experience—were actually invited to contribute? To help monitor projects, notice problems, and offer insight? https://www.wantedinmilan.com/news/turin-wants-to-put-the-umarell-to-work.html

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Dan Pontefract's avatar
Dan Pontefract
4h

Thank you, Michael. You've captured the plot lines beautifully. If anyone has a question, feel free to chime in here - I'd be glad to answer.

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