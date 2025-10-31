This Halloween, forget the ghosts and ghouls—the scariest monsters are the ones that live inside our heads. From the primal fears that shape our behavior to the nagging voice of self-doubt that keeps us stuck, this week we came across new books that dig into the psychology of what truly haunts us.

How to untie the knots of fear

A neuroscientist and a journalism professor team up to explore why we fear the things we do, why those are usually the wrong things to worry about, and how we can learn to be less afraid. Pick up a copy of The Fear Knot on Amazon or check out the authors’ summary here on the Next Big Idea app.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Daily Podcast

How do you master the monster in your own head?

Every leader knows that as tough as it can be to manage others, the real challenge is managing yourself -- your fears, your bad habits, your distracted thoughts. That’s why corporate consultants Suzy Burke, Ryan Berman and

have written a book that helps you learn how to lead the most important workplace of all -- the one inside your head.

Pick up a copy of the new book Headamentals: How Leaders Can Crack Negative Self-Talk or listen to their big ideas now on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

The Atlantic’s Nick Thompson on what running can teach us.

is the CEO of The Atlantic. But he moonlights as a damn good runner. At 44, he ran a marathon in 2 hours and 29 minutes, making him one of the fastest marathoners his age on the planet. He later set an American age group record in the 50K. He has run in blazing heat with ice tucked into his hat and in frigid cold with Vaseline dabbed on his nose. He’s run up sunny mountain trails and down dark city streets. He has run, and run, and run some more.

His relationship with the sport is the subject of his new memoir, The Running Ground, which came out this week. It’s a book about the fragile boundary between love and obsession, between progress and suffering. And it’s about the way we all run in loops: away from the past and then back toward it. Listen to our conversation on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, or watch it on YouTube.

