Book of the Day from The Next Big Idea Club

Book of the Day from The Next Big Idea Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Berdik's avatar
Chris Berdik
7d

🤫😅

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rufus Griscom's avatar
Rufus Griscom
7d

CLAMOR — which is to say ever increasing noise pollution brought to our attention by Chris Berdik — does seem like a design problem we should take seriously.

The example that drives me BANANAS is the beeping sound that trucks make. Good lord! In a city like NYC, it's just a horrendous design decision. I would like to express my gratitude in advance to whoever fixes this.

I can't believe "loud talkers in open offices" is considered the most objectionable sound according the survey on this post! Hasn't bothered me, which causes me to fear <sheepish emoji> I might BE one of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Next Big Idea Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture