We’ve all been told to bring our authentic selves to work, to be vulnerable, to share our truth. But what if all that authenticity is actually holding you back? What if the pressure to be yourself is keeping you from becoming the person you want to be?

Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic is a leading organizational psychologist whose new book is called Don’t Be Yourself: Why Authenticity Is Overrated (and What to Do Instead). Read on for five key insights.

1. Authenticity isn’t the life hack it’s cracked up to be.

Authenticity has become one of the most celebrated traits in every single area of life, especially in the workplace. But this trend—despite its well-intentioned beginnings—has not gone according to plan. What was initially supposed to free people from the pressures of conformity in the workplace is backfiring in surprising ways.

“Excessive praise of being “true to yourself” can fuel narcissism, extreme individualism, and a disregard for obligations to others.”

While research in positive psychology shows that feeling aligned with one’s true self can boost mood and well-being, society’s obsession with authenticity has a darker side. Excessive praise of being “true to yourself” can fuel narcissism, extreme individualism, and a disregard for obligations to others. This cultural phenomenon often harms more than it helps, especially in professional settings.

2. The four traps of authenticity.

For leaders who want to be competent, effective, and create an inclusive and diverse working culture, it is important to avoid the four authenticity traps. The following mantras seem to propel beneficial behaviors, but can actually hurt objective career success:

Always be honest with yourself and others. Most people think of themselves very positively, but decades of research show this self-perception is largely biased and often misaligned with how others see them. Even when we are self-aware, honesty isn’t always what others want. They often prefer encouragement, positive feedback, or polite social interaction over unfiltered truth.

Always stay true to your values. Following your values blindly can be dangerous if those values are harmful, destructive, or antisocial. History is full of leaders who acted consistently with their values but caused great harm. Even for ordinary people, rigid adherence to one’s values can prevent self-reflection, fuel polarization, and make “always follow your heart” misleading advice.

Don’t worry about what others think. The idea that we shouldn’t worry about how others see us is unrealistic because humans naturally perceive the world through others’ perspectives and rely on social feedback to grow. Ignoring others’ input may preserve a self-image of heroism, but it prevents real development as leaders, colleagues, and human beings.

Our whole self—including the grumpy, impulsive, or self-centered parts—is rarely fully welcomed at work, so telling people it is safe to express themselves is a bit of a trap. Organizations should focus on creating inclusive environments that balance self-expression with being a responsible, collaborative team member, recognizing where personal freedom ends and obligations to others begin.

3. Authenticity can hurt career and leadership outcomes.

Career and leadership success require strategic self-presentation. Rather than imposing an unedited self on others, people benefit from deliberately managing how they are perceived. This involves understanding the social context, adapting to the needs of others, and making intentional choices about what to share and how to share it. Effective impression management isn’t manipulative; it’s a practical way to achieve real-world goals without compromising integrity.

4. Effective leadership is about managing perception.

Leadership is less about indulging in self-expression and more about creating value for others. Leaders must distinguish when trustworthiness becomes oversharing, understanding how to manage emotions and communicate effectively rather than engage in inappropriate self-disclosure.

“Authenticity without strategic awareness can lead to missteps.”

It is crucial that employees receive information in a way that helps them grow. Authenticity without strategic awareness can lead to missteps, whereas thoughtful communication fosters influence, loyalty, and effective collaboration.

5. Authenticity is a rare privilege.

Complete self-expression is often a luxury of the powerful—a privilege for the elite. Only those with status can impose their unfiltered selves with fewer consequences. But for most people, this approach risks professional and social setbacks. Success comes from balancing authenticity with empathy, collaboration, and awareness of social and organizational norms. Don’t just be yourself. Be strategically, responsibly, and thoughtfully yourself.