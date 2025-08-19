Book of the Day from The Next Big Idea Club

Angus Fletcher
15h

Thanks, Michael! There's a reason that the first truth of Army Special Operations is: Humans over Hardware. Your brain has the edge over AI.

For anyone who'd like to take a version of the Special Ops diagnostic that we use to measure intuition, imagination, etc, you can find it at: https://www.operationhuman.com/diagnostic

Angus Fletcher

Michael Kovnat
15h

Glad to know that those of us who travel and read widely might have an edge over our robot overlords. For now, at least.

