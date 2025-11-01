I’m excited to introduce a new batch of standout nonfiction—the most compelling and thought-provoking titles scheduled for release in November 2025.

Each of these books has earned a spot on our longlist for Season 28 of the Next Big Idea Club. In the coming months, we will narrow our sights on a smaller pool of finalists. At the end of each season, we will announce a winner and send our members a copy! To get in on that, join us at NextBigIdeaClub.com.

So, without further ado, here are the November 2025 must-reads…

The Joy of Solitude: How to Reconnect with Yourself in an Overconnected World

By Robert Coplan

Publication Date: November 4, 2025

An engaging, practical guide through the promises and paradoxes of solitude, offering science-backed advice for getting the most out of your alone time and deepening your relationship with yourself and others. View on Amazon

Notes on Being a Man

By Scott Galloway

Publication Date: November 4, 2025

Galloway explores what it means to be a man in modern America. He promotes the importance of healthy masculinity and mental strength. View on Amazon

The Land Trap: A New History of the World’s Oldest Asset

By Mike Bird

Publication Date: November 4, 2025

Tracing three centuries of history, Bird explores how land quietly became the linchpin of the global banking system, driving everything from soaring housing prices to rising geopolitical tensions. View on Amazon

Conversations on Faith

By Martin Scorsese with Antonio Spadaro

Publication Date: November 4, 2025

A new and original work from the legendary Martin Scorsese, in which he and Father Antonio Spadaro discuss the visionary director’s relationship to faith throughout his life. View on Amazon

