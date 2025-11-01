Welcome to November: Must-Read Books for the New Month
Fresh ideas from the likes of Scott Galloway, Elizabeth Kolbert, Martin Scorsese, and a long-awaited memoir from Margaret Atwood
I’m excited to introduce a new batch of standout nonfiction—the most compelling and thought-provoking titles scheduled for release in November 2025.
Each of these books has earned a spot on our longlist for Season 28 of the Next Big Idea Club. In the coming months, we will narrow our sights on a smaller pool of finalists. At the end of each season, we will announce a winner and send our members a copy! To get in on that, join us at NextBigIdeaClub.com.
So, without further ado, here are the November 2025 must-reads…
The Joy of Solitude: How to Reconnect with Yourself in an Overconnected World
By Robert Coplan
Publication Date: November 4, 2025
An engaging, practical guide through the promises and paradoxes of solitude, offering science-backed advice for getting the most out of your alone time and deepening your relationship with yourself and others. View on Amazon
Notes on Being a Man
By Scott Galloway
Publication Date: November 4, 2025
Galloway explores what it means to be a man in modern America. He promotes the importance of healthy masculinity and mental strength. View on Amazon
The Land Trap: A New History of the World’s Oldest Asset
By Mike Bird
Publication Date: November 4, 2025
Tracing three centuries of history, Bird explores how land quietly became the linchpin of the global banking system, driving everything from soaring housing prices to rising geopolitical tensions. View on Amazon
Conversations on Faith
By Martin Scorsese with Antonio Spadaro
Publication Date: November 4, 2025
A new and original work from the legendary Martin Scorsese, in which he and Father Antonio Spadaro discuss the visionary director’s relationship to faith throughout his life. View on Amazon
Read on for the rest of the list…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Book of the Day from The Next Big Idea Club to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.