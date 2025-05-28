Book of the Day from The Next Big Idea Club

Julie By Default
May 29

So much of what’s framed as “AI progress” reads more like narrative management: make it sound intelligent, make it sound inevitable, make it sound like help. This piece cuts through that. The reminder that we’re not being replaced but repositioned—as cheaper, secondary support to the systems that displaced us—lands clearly.

The “parlor trick” framing holds. It isn’t technical, it’s linguistic. And like most things in language, it works because we meet it halfway.

Worth reading. Especially if you’re feeling just optimistic enough to stay sharp.

