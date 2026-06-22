The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

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Adina Dinu's avatar
Adina Dinu
16h

More meetings = less autonomy. If you want people to perform, give the a goal and the means to achieve it, and stop wasting everyone’s time with pointless, endless meetings

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