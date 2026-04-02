The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

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Paul Ehrich Shirk's avatar
Paul Ehrich Shirk
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I read this post just after reading a children’s book called “A Thousand No’s” by DJ Corchin. Featured as the SEL book of the month in Atlanta Public School’s currently. Happy synchronicity

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