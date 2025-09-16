Book of the Day from The Next Big Idea Club

Book of the Day from The Next Big Idea Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chip Hauss's avatar
Chip Hauss
7h

Michael. As always, thanks for this. And on his pub date to boot. As you know, my book (due out in six weeks or so) covers a lot of this same ground from a rather different angle. So, just downloaded this one and will start reading it on my Metro trip into the office in an hour or so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Next Big Idea Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture