The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Kovnat's avatar
Michael Kovnat
6h

Yikes, so far only 13% of respondents report a satisfying sex life. Sounds like this book may have an audience!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Next Big Idea Club · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture