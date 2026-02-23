The Big Idea: A meaningful life isn’t something you discover at the top of a mountain—it’s something you design in the middle of your ordinary days.

Why it matters: Most of us treat meaning like a destination: once I achieve X, then I’ll feel fulfilled. But decades of work at Stanford’s Life Design Lab show that fulfillment is the wrong target. Meaning emerges from small shifts in mindset, moments of flow, coherent identity, and the communities we choose to grow inside.

Try this today: In your next meeting, commute, or chore, look deliberately for one small thing that feels alive—a color, a sound, a human moment. Let yourself fully notice it. You’re practicing entering the flow world without quitting the transactional one.

These ideas come from How to Live a Meaningful Life: Using Design Thinking to Unlock Purpose, Joy, and Flow Every Day by Bill Burnett and Dave Evans, co-founders of the Stanford Life Design Lab and co-authors of the bestselling Designing Your Life. Below, they share five key insights for designing a life that feels not just successful—but fully alive.

Prefer to listen? Hear the big ideas on Spotify or Apple Podcasts :

1. What’s better than fulfillment? Learning to become fully alive.

People want their lives to make an impact and to achieve fulfillment. What is it people are looking for when they speak of fulfillment? They’re looking for what Abraham Maslow told them they ought to be looking for: self-actualization.

Going back to 1943, Maslow said, “Self-actualization is the apex of the human experience.” According to him, if you accomplish self-actualization by becoming “all that one can be,” then you will experience fulfillment.

But what we’ve learned in the Life Design Lab over 20 years is that everyone contains far more aliveness, far more human potential, than one lifetime will allow you to express. There’s no way all of you is going to get all the way out in the world.

You can’t be all that you can possibly be, and that’s the good news. It means we can move from FOMO (fear of missing out) to JOMO (joy of missing out). JOMO sounds like, “I’m way too big to be fully expressed, but I do get to pick which parts of me I’m will have a wonderful time exploring.”

Shift from the broken idea of fulfillment to the invitation to becoming fully alive. When you learn how to do that, you’re on your way to a much more meaningful life.

2. How to be in both the transactional world and the flow world.

We’ve got to-do lists. We’re accomplishing things. We’re working with other people. And most people are spending 98 percent of their time in that transactional world. It’s a great world. It’s a necessary world. And that’s where important things get done. It is the part of our world where an awful lot of positive feedback occurs—feedback like making money, getting accolades, earning promotions, or feeling accomplished. But it’s not the only part of being a human being.

The other part is the flow world—the world happening in this present moment. It’s the cosmos that’s coursing underneath your feet, in front of your eyes, right now. When you are in it, are you thinking about that to-do list? Are you thinking about that goal? The next thing? No, not in the eternal, ongoing, present moment.

“You can be in two places at once.”

One way to enter the flow world is by learning how to flip or tip into two worlds at the same time. Let’s say you’re sitting in a staff meeting and it’s a little boring. You look out the window and notice the fall scenery. There’s an incredibly gorgeous red tree. As soon as you allow yourself to fully notice that thing happening right in front of you, you have entered the flow world.

You can be in two places at once. You can still get done what needs to get done and pay attention to the flow world along the way.

3. Your mindset seriously matters.

Five core mindsets make up what we call The Designer’s Way—basically, a powerful way to think about your life and your place in the world. The five mindsets go like this:

Wonder (the main character of mindsets) = curiosity + mystery.

Wonder is that vibe when you’re open, curious, and paying attention to the tiny moments that make life feel magical. When you expect good things to show up and be amazing, they weirdly… just are.

Availability = showing up with a “yeah, let’s see what happens” attitude.

Life drops opportunities everywhere, but you only catch them if you’re available. Life designers keep their options open because more options mean better designs. It’s like upgrading from a sad two-item menu to the full brunch buffet.

Radical Acceptance = fully acknowledging what is, not what you wish it was.

When you stop fighting reality, you free up a ton of energy to enjoy, create, and experience life. Life’s messy joys, flops, plot twists—all of it. Designers start in reality and meaning shows up right there in the mix.

Fully Engaged & Calmly Detached = “I’m giving this my all, but I won’t freak out about the outcome.”

When you’re dialed in and doing the work but not stressing about results, you hit peak creativity mode. This combo lets you do your best work and enjoy it more.

Create Your World = You’re not stuck with the default settings.

In this mindset, you’re not just letting life happen to you—you’re actively co-creating it with the people around you. You start noticing patterns in what used to look random, tuning into the moment, and spotting fresh possibilities everywhere. The world you create from that place can be amazing.

Some mindset combos of the above are basically the Avengers of personal growth—powerful on their own, but unstoppable together. The Designer’s Way power couple is Radical Acceptance + Availability. Radical acceptance by itself is great, but when you add availability, suddenly you’re not just open…you’re open and ready to roll. It’s a whole leaning-in, “let’s make something happen” energy. When someone can embody both acceptance and availability, they’re in this incredibly sweet spot where they are calm, present, and poised to make the most out anything life throws their way.

4. Put on your Wonder Glasses.

Across many cultures and traditions, one story keeps popping up: totally normal people having these wild, transcendent, out-of-body moments of pure wonder. And even though the people are different, the experiences are weirdly similar. In these rare but seriously powerful moments, everything feels sharper, clearer—like your awareness leveled up. It’s that big oneness energy, a deep sense of connection to nature, humanity, everything.

A whole-body, soul-level feeling of wonder: you don’t need a mystical lightning bolt to get there. You can tap into wonder almost anytime by putting on your Wonder Glasses—not real glasses, but a metaphorical pair of lenses that make the world look more colorful and joyful.

“You don’t need a mystical lightning bolt to get there.”

With your Wonder Glasses on, you’re actively looking for something amazing: a flower that’s extra beautiful, a sunset that hits harder than it needs to, or a kid on a swing having the time of their life. The wonder is always there, and sometimes you just need those glasses to see it.

This edition of Book of the Day is sponsored by Shopify. Launch your business for just $1/month. Start selling today at shopify.com/nbi.

5. Welcome to flow, coherence, and formative community.

First, flow is that magical state where time seems to stop, and you’re fully absorbed in what you’re doing. Neuroscience tells us there are tons of ways to get into flow, and it doesn’t have to be epic or dramatic. I hit flow chopping onions and cooking a great meal. Athletes get in the zone. Runners drift into it mid-run.

One of the easiest ways to add more meaning to your everyday life is by incorporating more mini flow moments. Once you get good at managing your mindset, any activity can take you there. The options are endless.

Second, living a coherent life means the pieces of your internal world match up. There are three parts to check in on:

Your identity —the story you tell yourself about who you are.

Your work view —what work means to you and how it fits into your life.

Your life view—your big-picture take on what life is all about.

Research shows that when these three line up, everything feels more you. That feeling of alignment is a major generator of meaning and purpose.

And third, we arrive at formative community. As humans, we’re all in a constant loop of being → doing → becoming. In this way, we are always evolving into the next version of ourselves. Because of that, it’s crucial to find formative communities. These aren’t just hangout groups or project teams; they’re spaces where people come together to support each other’s growth—to help each person become their best self, together. These kinds of communities are essential.